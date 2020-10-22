New York Jets' Joe Namath, Bill Mathis, Pete Lammons and Emerson Boozer model Cardin Resort clothes during a New York City taping of the Joe Namath TV show on Dec. 8, 1969. Mathis, a versatile running back and an original member of the Jets franchise, has died. He was 81.

