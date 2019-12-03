ROCK SPRINGS -- Billy D. Spencer, 69, of Rock Springs passed away Nov. 30, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.
He was born March 17, 1950, in Gothenburg, Nebraska, the son of Hillert and Alberta Howerton Spencer. Billy attended schools in North Platte, Nebraska, and graduated from North Platte High School.
He married Karen Graves Spencer on April 12, 2002, in North Platte.
Billy enjoyed taking rides in the country, doing leatherwork and woodworking. He also collected antique clocks.
Survivors include his wife Karen Spencer of Rock Springs; son Dan Spencer of Casper; stepson Walter Hettinger and wife Elsie of Rock Springs; daughter Heather Spencer of Casper; brother Ray Spencer and wife Alice of North Platte; sister Judy Reinhardt of Henderson, Nevada; and grandchildren, Jordan, Jaden, Sterling, Brandon, Angel, Luke, Leo, Sandra and Damean.
He was preceded in death by both of her parents; first wife Linda; brother Jim; and grandson Drake Hettinger.
A celebration of life will be hosted at a later date. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
