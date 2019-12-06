ROCK SPRINGS -- Billy Ray Vase, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County following a lengthy illness.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1947, to Angelo Vase and Goldie May Lewis in Rock Springs.
Billy graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966 and also attended college at Western Wyoming Community College after his service in the United States Marine Corps and two-year term in Vietnam. He also attended college at Santa Monica City College.
He was employed by OCI as a service maintenance technician for 21 years. He also worked construction and was employed paving Interstate 80 as it was built across the country.
Billy married Nancy Lee Peterson on July 20, 1969, in Rock Springs. They had one son, Miles Lane Vase.
Mr. Vase's interests included riding his Harley-Davidson, doing outdoor activities, spending time with his dogs, socializing with his buddies and blues music.
Survivors include his wife Nancy; only son Miles Vase and wife Joyce of Rock Springs; brother Tom Dewester and wife Amy of Grapevine, Texas; sisters Rebecca "Becky" Dewester of Rock Springs and Barbara Romero and husband Max of Omaha, Nebraska; sisters-in-law Peggy Peterson of Albany, Oregon, Jean Peterson of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Gail Johnson of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; brother-in-law Rex Peterson and wife Janet of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren Brody Ray Vase and Brooklynn Dee Vase of Rock Springs; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Letitia Willett; and several aunts and uncles.
The family respectfully requests donations in Billy's memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901; or to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center St., Rock Springs, WY 82901. Following cremation, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
