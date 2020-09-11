Geraldine "Jerry" Ellen Birch

 

1930-2020 Geraldine "Jerry" Ellen Birch, 90, of Green River, Wyoming died September 8. Following cremation, private family services will be conducted. The family respectfully requests donations be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

