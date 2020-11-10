1931-2020 Raymond "Ray" L. Black, 89, of Rock Springs died November 7. The family respectfully requests donations in Ray's memory be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103. Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted in 2021. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
