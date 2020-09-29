1978-2020 Orin Blasi, 42, of Green River died September 24. He was born June 11, 1978 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Paul Dennis Blasi and Betty May Frazier. Following Cremation, Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 North 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.
