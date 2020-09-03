LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Nina Bocharova, an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast in the first Soviet Union team sent to a games, has died. She was 95.
The Ukraine-born Bocharova died in Rome on Monday, the International Gymnastics Federation said Thursday. The cause of death was not stated.
Bocharova was the Soviet all-around national champion in 1949 and '51 then part of a dominant team at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, the governing body said.
She won gold medals in the team event and individual balance beam, plus silvers in the all-around behind teammate Maria Gorokhovskaya and team event for portable apparatus.
"With women's artistic gymnastics still in its infancy, Bocharova exuded strength and grace," the FIG added.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.