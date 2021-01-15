1932-2021 Lila Marlene Boles, 88, of Rawlins, Wyoming died January 2. She was born on December 5, 1932 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and passed away at the age of 88. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Visit www.jacobycares.com for more information regarding the Memorial Service.
