1963-2020 David Allen Bott, 57, of Rock Springs died October 25. He was born February 3, 1963 in Thermopolis, Wyoming; the son of Nina Yon and David George Bott. Following Cremation, Private Family Services will be conducted. 'Til we see you again Old Man. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
