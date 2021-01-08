Tammy Lynn Boyce
1960-2021 Tammy Lynn Boyce, 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died January 1. Following cremation; memorial services will be conducted at a later date. The family respectfully requests donations in Tammy's memory be sent to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

