ROCK SPRINGS -- Brandi Quintana, 43, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.
Ms. Quintana was born on Sept. 22, 1976, in Big Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Ralph A. Yarrington and Sally Lintemuth. She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School.
Brandi was a homemaker for the last eight years.
Ms. Quintana enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, collecting Marvel characters, reading, cross-stitching, playing Magic: The Gathering, and her pets.
Survivors include her significant other Michael Schantle of Rock Springs; sons Chance Schantle and Kamron Schantle, both of Rock Springs; daughter Jasmine Frost and husband Randall of Gillette; brother Kalvin Yarrington of Rock Springs; sister Heather Yarrington of Rock Springs; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and very close friends Monica and Jennifer.
Following cremation, services will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
