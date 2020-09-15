Margaret "Maggie Brandner
1937-2020 Margaret "Maggie Brandner, 83, of Las Vegas, Nevada died September 7. Following Cremation, a Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the rosary at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

