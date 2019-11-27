DOUGLAS -- Bryce E. Bay, 77 years young in spirit, passed peacefully away surrounded by many loved ones Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Douglas.
Bryce was born Monday, Dec. 8, 1941, in Torrington to Donald Earl and Jessie Marie (Sibert) Bay. He received early education in Torrington. The family moved to Douglas when he was 13, and eventually the family moved and settled in Riverton. He graduated from Riverton High School in 1960. Bryce worked his way through college while helping his parents run the Bay Trailer Court in Riverton. He received his A.S. degree in electrical engineering from Casper College in 1965 and his B.S. in electrical engineering in 1968 from the University of Wyoming. Through the years he obtained his professional engineer license in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Colorado. Bryce’s career journey as an electrical engineer took him from Minnesota; Billings, Montana; Denver Colorado; Gillette; Jackson; and then to Rock Springs. After retiring from Bridger Coal in 1998, Bryce started Bay Engineering and did electrical engineering projects all over Wyoming. His numerous projects, to name few, were parking lots, roadways, shop buildings, recreation centers, marinas, restaurants, and lift stations. Bryce lit up Wyoming!
Bryce’s life became “enlightened” on May 18, 1974, when he married his “Sweetie” Patricia Marie Saunders on opening day of fishing season in Billings, Montana. They danced for 45 years through beautiful valleys and rugged mountains, and their greatest gift was three beautiful daughters.
Bryce “Dad” and “Grandpa” is survived by his wife Patricia “Sweetie” of 45 years of Rock Springs; three beautiful daughters Michele Bay (John Blackwood) of Butte, Montana, Rhonda Kettering (Brian Kettering) of Rock Springs and Kristy Abram (Mat Abram) of Douglas; five fantastic grandchildren -- granddaughters Danielle Bay (Michael Sanchez) of Keizer, Oregon, and Abby Kettering of Rock Springs and grandsons Lance Kettering of Rock Springs and Anthony Abram and Jesse Abram, both of Douglas; niece Anita Holiday of Carson City Nevada; and a handful of Bay cousins as well as numerous friends.
Bryce was preceded in death by his parents Don on Dec. 3, 1982, and Jessie on Sept. 24, 1990; his older sisters Violet Barnard and Dory McMichael; and nephew Bruce Barnard.
Bryce had a deep love for his family, dearly loved the Bay Homestead and cabin at Laramie Peak, was a proud citizen of his county and a true Wyomingite. He loved fishing, boating, flying drones, motorcycles, and anything electronic or digital. He never stopped learning and “busted his buttons” with pride over his daughters’ and grandchildren’s accomplishments. He was very passionate with storytelling and reminiscing about the old times.
A celebration of Bryce’s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at noon at the American Legion, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs. Please wear Wyoming pride and/or flannel attire. His ashes will be scattered at the Bay Homestead near Laramie Peak at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Bay family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care’s Angels Program, 6501 E. Second St., Casper, WY 82609 or at www.wyofcc.com. The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is assisting with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.
