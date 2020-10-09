1936-2020 Edward Lee Buckart, 84, of Rock Springs died September 28. Ed was born in Copan, Oklahoma in 1936 and was the son of the late Jessie and Charles Burkart. A private viewing for family members will be held. Cremation will take place. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Buckart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
