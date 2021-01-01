Robert Budak 1948-2020 Robert L. Budak ,71, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away December 8, 2020. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on December 10, 1948. Bob graduated from Rock Springs High School and received a B. A. from the University of Wyoming. He served in the Army in Viet Nam and was married to Janice Budak on September 4, 1971. He is survived by his three daughters: Katie Leao/Geiser, Natalie Leach, and Sarah Mincheva. He also was blessed with five grandchildren: Connor Leao, Ava Leao, Lincoln Leach, Preston Leach, and we are expecting Amelia Geiser. He is also survived by two brothers and two sisters: Carol Budak, Tony Budak, Terri Jones and David Budak. Robert received a walk of honor at the VA Medical Center. A Military funeral of honor will be held in January 2021 at Eastlawn Cemetery in Tucson Az. In Lieu of cards and flowers please make donations to the Carson City Nevada Boys and Girls Club at Donate—Boys &Girls Clubs of Western Nevada.
