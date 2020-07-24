Genovie Bustos

 

1934-2020 Genovie Bustos, 86, of Rawlins, Wyoming died July 18. Funeral services were held at 11:00 am, Thursday July 23, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home. Interment has taken place at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, WY. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Genovie Bustos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.