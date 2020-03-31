ROCK SPRINGS — Carl Wesley "Sonny" Purdin, 87, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.
Mr. Purdin was born on March 11, 1933 in Saratoga, Wyoming; the son of Carl LeRoy Purdin and Elizabeth Jessie Casto.
He attended schools in Rawlins and Saratoga and was a 1951 graduate of Platte Valley High School in Saratoga.
Mr. Purdin married Patsy Cudney on June 21, 1972 in Riverside, Wyoming.
He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1955.
Carl worked as a Car & Derrick Foreman for Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years until his retirement in 1996.
Mr. Purdin enjoyed riding horses and traveling to Nevada to gamble as well as his dogs and cats.
Survivors include three daughters, Debbie Mortimer and partner Dale Patterson of Green River, Wyoming, Janice Barrera and husband Steve of Green River, Candy Corbett and husband Mike of Green River; three grandchildren, Corey Mortimer and wife Karla, Jon Mortimer, Tricia Patterson and husband Bobby; four great-grandchildren, Yorey Mortimer, Hadlee Mortimer, Keegan Patterson, Kaleb Patterson, as well as several nieces including, Wanda Erger, Sue Matthews, Shirley Nichols and Mavis Knapp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patsy; three sisters, Laura Walters, Hazel Villimier, June Knapp; grandson, Mathew Mortimer; son-in-law, Walt "Mort" Mortimer; four brothers-in-law, Bobby Cudney, Chuck Cudney, Fred Cudney, William Cudney; and his furry friend Honeybear.
Following cremation services will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
