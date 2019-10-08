Carmella Mary Sulenta Vavold

PINEDALE — Carmella M. Sulenta Vavold, 88, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a longtime Pinedale resident.
She was born May 30, 1931, in Rock Springs to Andrew K. and Carmella Sulenta.
She married Fred Vavold on Nov. 22, 1953, in the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Rock Springs.
A rosary for Carmella will be hosted at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church at 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A memorial service will start at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the church. Condolences may be sent to Lynn Freebairn and family at 8036 S. Lodgepole Drive, Sandy, UT 84094.
