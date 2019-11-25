ROCK SPRINGS -- Carole Linda (Plemel) Killian was born Feb. 18, 1937, to Ludwig and Olga Plemel in Rock Springs. She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1955.
Carole loved to bowl, golf, play tennis and the piano, sing, and spend time with family.
She married Dale Killian on April 27, 1957, and they spent a blessed 62 years together.
Carole worked at the Kern High School District for over 15 years before retiring. Carole and her husband Dale enjoyed traveling in their motor home with family and friends. They made a lot of great memories from their trips. The best memories were their annual trips to Oregon.
Carole passed away in the presence of her family on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband Dale; daughters Debbie McDaris, Rebecca Overby (Garry), and Sandy Castorena (Martin); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
There will be a reception to remember Carole at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Greenlawn Southwest Tribute Reception Center Hall located at 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, California. A private family service will be at the Bakersfield National Cemetery following the reception. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carole can be made to the Honor Flight Kern County, Box 255, 8200 Stockdale Highway, Suite M-10, Bakersfield, CA 93311. Special thanks to Bakersfield Heart Hospital and Kern River Transitional Care staff for their loving care for Carole.
