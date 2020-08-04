Jamie Lynne Carter
Buy Now

 

1962-2020 Jamie Lynne Carter, 57, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died July 27. Cremation has taken place. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. The family of Jamie respectfully ask that everyone in attendance please wear a face covering. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jamie Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.