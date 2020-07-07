1963-2020 Kimberlee Carter, 56, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died June 26. Graveside Services and Interment were conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Rock Springs Wyoming. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
