Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing and windy conditions late. Low 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing and windy conditions late. Low 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.