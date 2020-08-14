Bonnie Lee Castagna 1930-2020 Bonnie Lee Castagna, 89, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at Neilson Place in Bemidji, MN after a courageous battle with cancer. Bonnie was born September 25, 1930 in Menomonie, Wisconsin, an only child to Arnold and Clarice Retzloff. On July 30, 1955, she married James J. Castagna at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Menomie, Wisconsin. Bonnie and her husband made their home in Bemidji, Minnesota where they raised their two sons. Bonnie enjoyed reading, walking, watching sports and joining close friends for card games and meals. She loved all animals, but cats were her undeniable favorite. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, James J. Castagna, one son, Jeffrey (Kelly) Castagna, daughter-in-law Barb Castagna (Steve) and two grandchildren: David Castagna and Laura Castagna. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Steven Scott Castagna. Cremation has taken place and a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to a local Humane Society in her honor would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bodies of ATV crash victims recovered from Flaming Gorge
- Search continues for missing child near Firehole Canyon
- Uinta County man 29th coronavirus victim; Active cases down to 505
- Arrest Report August 12
- Days after wife's COVID death, husband loses his life
- State legislators buck-back against gun group's tactics
- Truckers Against Trafficking training leads to child sex abuse arrest
- Arrest Report August 10
- Arrest Report August 11
- Arrest Report August 9
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.