Joan Cederburg
1938-2020 Joan Cederburg, 82, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died December 8. Following cremation; memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street Rock Springs, Wyoming. Entombment will be in the columbarium at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are suggested. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

