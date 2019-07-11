PARK CITY — A celebration of life will take place in Park City, Utah, on Aug. 3, 2019, for Larry Frost, 79, who died on Feb. 26, 2019. RSVP to Lisa Morey at leasemore@yahoo.com.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please come celebrate or donate to your local dog rescue.
Frost was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Bellevue, Ohio, to Kenneth and Ruth Frost. He was an avid tennis player and went on to play in college. After college he served in the United States Air Force and eventually became a teacher in Rock Springs, where he also married his wife Jane and raised his family.
He spent most of his career teaching at Rock Springs High School before moving to Park City, Utah, where he taught for his remaining few years prior to retirement. In retirement he lived in Utah, Arizona and Nevada and traveled as much as he could.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Frost; his grandson Christopher, and both of his parents.
He is survived by his children Tracy Horner (Alan), Paul Frost (Lisa), Lynn Frost, Lisa Morey (Dave), and Darcy Weems (Vance); and his grandchildren, Hannah and Paul Horner, Sophia and Emily Frost, Hannah Frost, Tyler and Abby Morey, Atley and Garrison Weems, as well as his brother “Mean Dean” Frost.
