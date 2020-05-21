ROCK SPRINGS — Charles Brett Pearson, 62, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died May 1 at Rock Springs.
He was born August 5, 1957 in Delta, Colorado.
Services will be held at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefunearlhomes.com.
Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 5:13 pm
