ROCK SPRINGS -- Charles James Besso passed away suddenly at his home Friday, March 20, 2020.
Charles James Besso was born on Sept. 17, 1929, in Winton to Charles Martin and Mary (Frullo) Besso.
He married Georgann Radosevich on April 24, 1954, in Rock Springs, where they and their family lived until he started work for Mountain Fuel Supply in 1963. He then moved the family to a small gas camp named Hiawatha and another named Powder Wash. The family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, for a time so the eldest child could receive medical care. The family lived in Colorado until 1977 then they moved back to Rock Springs.
In 1988, he and Gerogann retired to Star Valley Ranch built their dream home and lived there for 20 some odd years. In 2015,they then moved to Fruita, Colorado, with their daughter Karla Edwards.
Chuck enjoyed many things in life, hunting, fishing and a lot of golf. He would say, "You don't have to hit them far, just straight," and then he did just that. He loved his family and enjoyed the gatherings wherever they took place. He had an easy going manner and always seemed to have a smile on his face, but he also had an Italian side to him when the occasion called for it.
He enjoyed cooking. If you left his house hungry, it was your own damn fault. He was big on routine, sticking with the things that worked best for him. His Sunday omelets will be greatly missed.
Chuck was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1952.
He is survived by his wife Georgann (Radosevich) Besso of Fruita; daughter Karla Edwards of Fruita and son Ron Besso of Rock Springs; granddaughters Sydni Edwards of Denver, Colorado, Kenzie Strauch of Medicine Bow and Rylee Besso of Denver; grandson Blain Besso of Pinedale; and great-grandchild Cayden Strauch.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Martin Besso; mother Mary (Frullo) Besso; and son Paul Dean Besso.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life set at a later date when all the craziness is over. It will take place in Rock Springs. The family of Charles James Besso respectfully request that donations be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 2341, Casper, WY, 82602. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
