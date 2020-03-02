Charlette Stewart

ROCK SPRINGS -- Charlette I. Stewart, 87, of Rock Springs passed away at her home Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 5, 1932 in Jewlle, Colorado, the daughter of Frank Talentino and Bellamae Yates Talentino. She attended schools throughout Trinidad County and graduated from Trinidad High School with the Class of 1950. She also attended Trinidad Junior College.
Charlette married James M. Stewart on July 6, 1953, in Trinidad. He preceded her in death Sept. 5, 2010.
She worked for many years for Montgomery Wards and other retail stores as a retail clerk.
She was a member of the Women's Club of Rock Springs and the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 151. She was also a member of the Rock Springs Christian Church.
Charlette enjoyed crafts, crocheting, puzzles, zumba gold and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter Jimmye Sue Lee and husband Bill, Tina Shalata and husband Steve, and Charlene Larsen, all of Rock Springs; grandchildren Stephanie Shalata Dupree, Sarah Martinez and husband Zach, and Matthew Lee and wife Brianne; great-grandchildren Ashtin Lee and Annabelle J. Lee: niece Kathy Letasy and husband Dennis; and nephews Darrell Kruljac and wife Carole and Jim Kruljac and wife Pat.
She was preceded in death by husband James M. Stewart; granddaughter Jamie Lee; and son-in-law Craig Larsen.
Memorial services will be conducted at noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the Hospice of Sweetwater County, Young at Heart Center, or Woman's Club of Rock Springs. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
