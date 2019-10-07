GILLETTE -- Cheryl Darlene Gunyan, 75, died of a broken heart Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, caused by Alzheimer’s, dementia and Pick’s disease. She was a longtime Gillette resident.
She was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Rock Springs to Richard Lester Gunyan and Audrey Darlene Miller Gunyan. She attended school in Rock Springs and got her GED.
She was very talented in painting, drawing and doing hobbies.
In her younger years, she enjoyed working in her yard and plant area. She was state president of the Wyoming Republican Women’s group and a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking trips to D.C. and abroad.
Survivors include her brothers Robert Haines of Gillette, Roger Gunyan and wife JoAnn of Rock Springs and Richard Gunyan and wife Shirley of Daniel; sister-in-law Laurie Haines and brother-in-law Bill Domson, both of Rock Springs; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; three great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Gunyan and Audrey Haines; stepfather Bill Haines; brother Bill Haines; and sister, Betty Domson.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a dinner in Rock Springs at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Wyoming Chapter, 2232 Dell Range Blvd., Suite 101, Cheyenne, WY 82009.
