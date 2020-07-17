Allan J. Christain
1948-2020 Allan J. Christain, 72, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died July 12. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

