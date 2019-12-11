ROCK SPRINGS -- Christina "Tina" Brown of Rock Springs passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Clearwater, Florida.
Tina was born April 4, 1954, the daughter of Theodore and Francis Brown.
She attended schools and graduated high school in Rock Springs with the Class of 1973.
Tina was a retired retail clerk, working for several years at Wal-Mart and Steinmart in Florida.
She enjoyed being on the beach and collecting dolphin figurines.
Tina is survived by her mother Jean Brown; brother Shawn Z. Brown and wife Brittany of Glen Burnie, Maryland; nephews Derrick Tucker and Hunter Finley; nieces Breanna Tucker and Missy Hutchinson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Jack and Daisy Korogi; paternal grandparents Dave and Dolly Brown; father; and sister Lisa Pirahanna.
Cremation has taken place. Services will be hosted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
