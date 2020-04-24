ROCK SPRINGS — Claudia Young, 71, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.
Ms. Young was born on January 5, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Floyd Doyle Young and Ree Jackson-Young.
She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1966 graduate of Green River High School.
Ms. Young worked at OCI for 34 years until her retirement as a plant operator.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing, gardening, and glass blowing.
Survivors include one son, Chad Faron Mebane of Green River; one daughter, Yvette Harvey of Gillette, Wyoming; one brother, Larry Young of Green River; one sister, Mona Lisa Wagner of Woody Creek, Colorado; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two nieces.
Ms. Young was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Sharon Young; and one brother, Doyle Young.
Cremation will take place.
