1954-2020 Royce L. Clouse, 66, of Rock Springs died December 5. He was born on January 9, 1954 in Richmond, California. Following Cremation; no services will be held at his request. The family respectfully request donations be made in Royce's memory to United Steelworkers Local #13214, 720 First Avenue West, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
