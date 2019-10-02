ROCK SPRINGS -- Clyde Gale, 83, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs surrounded by family. He was a resident of Wyoming for the past 42 years and a former resident of Utah.
Mr. Gale was born on June 3, 1936, in Bluebell, Utah, the son of Jesse Gale and Edith Bird.
He attended schools in Altamont, Utah, and later received his GED.
Clyde married Colleen Irons on Aug. 12, 1955, in Kingman, Arizona.
Mr. Gale served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Questar Gas for 36 years until his retirement in 1996 as a supervisor.
Mr. Gale was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking, playing card games, traveling, outdoors and tinkering around.
Survivors include his wife Colleen Gale of Rock Springs; sons Ronald Gale and wife Denice of Washington, Tony Gale of Tucson, Arizona, and Cory Gale and Janae of Rock Springs; daughter Lenna Moore and husband Hulon of Rock Springs; brothers Floyde Gale and wife Pat and Barry Gale and wife Sherryl, all of Vernal, Utah; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren; furry friend Buddy; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gale was preceded in death by his parents; brother Elwayne Gale; sisters Lenna, Phyllis and Lois; great-grandson in infancy Weston Bolton; and furry friend Norman.
Following cremation, there will be no services at this time. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
