ROCK SPRINGS -- Coetta Marie Garris, 64, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 17 years and a former resident of Estacada, Oregon.
Ms. Garris was born on Sept. 7, 1955 in Pasadena, California, the daughter of Dale Richard Morehous and Donna Kay Yowell. She attended schools in Fresno, California, and was a 1973 graduate of Roosevelt High School.
Ms. Garris married Bobby Clyde Garris on July 6, 1991, in Reno, Nevada.
She enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her husband Bobby Garris of Rock Springs; daughters Dalonna Leamons of Acme, Washington, Charity Leamons of Roseburg, Oregon, Oshawna Marsing and husband Christopher of Acme, Joanna Patrick and husband Steven of Saratoga and Katie Reid and husband J.C. of Maryville, Tennessee; sisters Loretta Hefley of Fresno, California, and Suetta Miller of Waco, Texas; 12 grandchildren Wyatt Marsing, Ryker Marsing, Eric Dority, Serena Barajas, Tim Dority, Rhyan Wagner, Kaydensse Wagner, Trey Ingleby, Steven Patrick, Sharna Huntley, Zamen Reid, and Zoie Reid; nine great-grandchildren; one nephew; and three nieces.
Mrs. Garris was preceded in death by her parents.
Following cremation, there will be no services at her request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
