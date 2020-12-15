Nancy Cook 1946-2020 Nancy F. Cook peacefully passed Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness in Riverton, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. Nancy was born August 1, 1946 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to James E. "Pat" and Donna M. (Henry) Murphy. She attended and graduated from Farson-Eden High School, Farson Wyoming. Nancy married Mike Cook among the peaceful mountains of Pinedale Wyoming on August 25, 1989. They spent time living in Lander, Wheatland and Green River; however, they made Riverton their home. Nancy enjoyed her time spent visiting with family and friends along with crocheting, hunting and camping. Survivors include: her husband, Mike Cook of Riverton, son Juel Leuis and wife Marian of Rock Springs, daughters Dawn Jones, and Penny DuBry and husband Kevin of Farson, Wyoming. Six grandchildren, Savanah Dansie(Paydan) of Williston, North Dakota, Shawnna DuBry and Fiancé Jackie Heuck of Kearney, Nebraska, Tyler Leuis(Harlee), and Jacob Leuis of Rock Springs, Hagan and Trevor Jones of Farson. Seven great-grandchildren, Latasha, Kasey, Raiden, Kaleb, Tori, Gavin, Tapanga, and Tate. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Donna Murphy, and son-in-law Troy Jones. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Report Dec. 13: Arrests include Amber Alert suspects, breach of peace
- Wyoming Department of Health prepared to begin vaccination program
- COVID linked to 22 more deaths, active cases fall below 4,000
- Active COVID cases fall again with more than 1,000 Recoveries
- One arrested for allegedly disturbing the peace after mask confrontation
- Assistance program can help businesses impacted by reduced hours
- Arrest Report Dec. 5: Eight Wyomingites, four from out of state arrested
- Cramped conditions a possible preview of Sweetwater County classrooms
- Arrest Report Dec. 12: One arrest, six charges
- Arrest Report Dec. 10: Most people arrested from out of town
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.