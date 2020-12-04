1937-2020 Patricia A Dack, 83, of Eagle, Idaho died November 29. Dack, Patricia, 83, of Eagle, Idaho, formally of Rock Spring, Wyoming, died, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the directions of Summers Funeral Homes, Ustick Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Dack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.