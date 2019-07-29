FARSON — Dale Dean Newland, 79, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Farson. He was a resident of Wyoming for 32 years and a former resident of Colorado.
Dale was born on May 14, 1940, in Yuma, Colorado, the son of Joseph W. Newland and Zella Lucille Moser.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 U.S. Highway 191, Farson. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
