FARSON — Dale Dean Newland, 79, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Farson. He was a resident of Wyoming for 32 years and a former resident of Colorado.
Dale was born on May 14, 1940, in Yuma, Colorado, the son of Joseph W. Newland and Zella Lucille Moser.
He attended schools in Colorado and was a 1958 graduate of Yuma High School. Dale also attended Adams State University in Colorado.
Dale married Joan Stephen in Otis, Colorado in March of 1961 and to that union three children were born, Bob, Steven and Robin. They later divorced.
He married Mary Ann Kirk in Alamosa, Colorado, on Sept. 23, 1972, and to that union there was one child born, David. They later divorced.
He later married Edith Holzhauer in Reno, Nevada, on June 30, 1988. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2018.
He was a self-employed general contractor for many years, and there was no job to big or small for Dale.
Dale was on the Sweetwater County Planning Water Board, loved sports, rodeo, dairy cows and horses, and was a very patriotic man. He had an enormous love for his children, grandchildren, and youth in the community. He was a good conversationalist with everyone.
Dale never knew a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand. Dale was generous with his time and energy. In younger years he played steel guitar and did leatherwork. He always enjoyed a good game of pool.
Survivors include three sons Bob Rogers of Otis, Colorado, and Steve Rogers and David Newland, both of Denver, Colorado; one daughter Robin Varelman of Brush, Colorado; two brothers Bill of Welch, Oklahoma, and Cotton of Arvada, Colorado; four sisters Betty of Dallas, Texas, Karen of Huntsville, Texas, Jolene of Arvada, Colorado, and Patsy of Yuma, Colorado; four grandchildren Lyle and wife Kristi, Sara and husband Dewain, and Travis and wife Katie and Deborah; seven great-grandchildren Autumn, Layla, Hunter, Haedyn, Laramie, Georgia and Lola; his fiancé Jetta Kaye Kragovich of Atlantic City; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Edith Newland; one brother Max; and one sister Bonnie.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 U.S. Highway 191, Farson. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
