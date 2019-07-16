GRANGER -- Daniel Marion Allen, 72, of Granger died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Vernal, Utah, the son of Merle and Wilma Allen.
Cremation will take place and private family services will be hosted at a later date. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
