GREEN RIVER -- Dario Gonzalez Jr., 75, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Green River for 30 years and a former resident of Chicago, Illinois.
Mr. Gonzalez was born on Sept. 4, 1944 in Chicago, the son of Dario Gonzalez Sr. and Fern Gilbert. He attended schools on Triton, Illinois, and was a 1970 graduate of Cook County High School. He also received an associate of applied science in engineering.
Dario worked as a charter bus driver for 30 years until his retirement in 2004.
Mr. Gonzalez enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding, traveling, shooting, visiting with people, and hearing other people's stories.
Survivors include son Darin Gonzalez of Chicago; daughter Kimberly Thas of Paso Robles, California; brother Chris Donovan of Scottsdale, Arizona; sisters Patricia Graham of Missouri and Carmen Estrada of Chandler, Arizona; sister-in-law Zhara Dean of Scottsdale; grandchildren Crystal Thas and Katelyn Boyer; great-grandchild Emily Howard; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Judge Dean; and sister Helen Simonson.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Green Rock Village, 700 Crossbow Drive No. 117 in Green River. Friends may call on hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.