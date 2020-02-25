ROCK SPRINGS -- David Gibson Plew, a longtime resident of Rock Springs, died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, after a valiant battle at the age of 73.
David was born on Aug. 10, 1946, to Kathleen Cowman-Plew and Harold Garfield Plew, and was the older brother to Shelly and Wes. He grew up in Superior and Rocky Point, then as a teenager, in Rock Springs.
He married his high school sweetheart, Teresa (Terri) Fries, in March of 1965. They were married for three years, and were gifted with daughter Tracy.
Dave was then drafted by the United States Army to Vietnam, where he fought courageously for 13 months.
After returning from the war, he married Janice Pedersen and was blessed with two more children, Moriah and Derick.
He worked first mainly as a truck driver. Then in 1986 was hired as a laborer at Chevron (now Simplot Phosphates), where he was later promoted to supervisor and remained until his retirement in 2005. David was greatly respected by those who worked with him for his sense of fairness and his strong work ethic.
Being a die-hard Wyoming boy though and though, he absolutely loved the outdoors and anything to do with them. Whether with his children or good friends, he could always be found with a smile on his face while going on adventures, fossil hunting, camping, exploring, big game hunting, or being the avid fisherman he was on Flaming Gorge.
After his divorce, Dave and Terri found their way back to each other and were once again married in July of 1999, gaining another daughter, Toni Jo, in the process. Getting it right this time, they spent over 20 happy, love filled years together. They traveled frequently and split their time between Rock Springs and Kanab, Utah, where they enjoyed the nice weather and the beautiful, red rock filled scenery.
In 2008, after several years of being ill, David was honored to be able to receive a lung transplant at the University of Utah hoping to have a few more years with his family. Miraculously, these few years turned into almost 12. In his later years he could be found reading, cuddling with his three dogs whom he adored, and as always, spending time with his family and friends.
Dave is survived by his wife Teresa Plew; mother Kathleen Plew; sister Michelle Plew; brother Wesley Plew; children Tracy O'Neal and partner John Kumer, Moriah Howard and husband Darren, Derick Plew and wife Alicia, and Toni Belcher and husband Jon; 16 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law; and many dear, dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Harold Plew.
A celebration of life with full military honors will be hosted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the American Legion, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Red Desert Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.