ROCK SPRINGS -- David Glenn Syddall, 68, of Rock Springs passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Ogden, Utah, where he had resided for the past two years at George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home. He will be forever missed by his loving family.
He was born in Salt Lake City to Lucy Viola (Guymon) and David Albert Syddall on Aug. 23, 1951. He attended schools in Orem and Springville, Utah. He was a longtime resident of Orem.
He married the love of his life, Deborah (Landrum), on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1977, in Provo, Utah. They have two children, Angela Rose (Syddall) Kleinlein and David “Jesse” Syddall.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Serving in the Marines as a military policeman, he was stationed in Vietnam and during his service was awarded Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, National Defense Service and Vietnam Service Medals. Once he moved to Wyoming, he first worked at Halliburton for over 15 years and then at Schlumberger Dowell for over 10 years. Entrepreneurial adventures included a store in the Plaza Mall called the Wax Shack with baseball cards and other collectibles and other side businesses such as customized computer towers and booths to sell antiques.
He enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to fish, camp, hunt for rocks and fossils and explore with the metal detector. He also loved to collect any kind of antiques and attend auctions. He loved to read and also watch movies at the theater. David “Glenn” loved his wife, kids, grandkids and entire family so much. He loved to be with his family.
He is remembered by so many as being very intelligent, funny, witty, and helpful. He was also constantly learning or trying something new or trying to invent something. There is so much more we could say. He is loved by so many. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents David Albert and Lucy Viola (Guymon) Syddall; and brothers Danny and Keith.
He is survived by his loving wife Deborah (Landrum) Syddall; children Jesse Syddall and Angela (husband Brandon) Kleinlein; brothers Mark (spouse Ramona), James, and Jerry (spouse Lori); sisters Maxene (spouse Toby, deceased), Ruth (spouse Bill), James, and Jerry (spouse Lori); grandchildren Serena and Isaac; stepgrandchildren Torian, Lexi, Rylee, and Isabella; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was very proud of his family and loved them all very much.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park Chapel, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah, where there will be a viewing from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow. The funeral directors are Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
