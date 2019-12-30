GREEN RIVER -- David John Mulinix passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, peacefully after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family.
David was born Sept. 26, 1980, the son of Johnny and Tina Mulinix. A lifetime resident of Green River, David graduated from Green River High School and married the love of his life Janae (McBride) Mulinix.
David is survived by his wife Janae; parents Johnny and Tina; brother Rob and his wife Kari; mother-in-law Loralee; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his brother Michael; grandparents John and Vera Mulinix and Llewjuana and Darius Bradshaw; and father-in-law Wayne McBride.
“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.”
At David’s request, he has been cremated and a celebration of life will happen on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, 1380 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. He will be missed.
