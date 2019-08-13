David John Yori

ROCK SPRINGS — David Yori, of Rock Springs passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home with his wife Kathy Yori at his side.
He was a lifetime resident of Rock Springs, the son of Edward and Dosilina Yori.
He is survived by his wife Kathy of Rock Springs; one brother Ed Yori of Cheyenne; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at the Vase Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.