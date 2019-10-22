GREEN RIVER -- David Paul Lowe, 42, of Green River passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home. A resident of Green River for the past year and former resident of Superior, Mr. Lowe had been in ill health for about one year.
He was born on May 20, 1977, in Rock Springs and was the son of Jeffrey David Lowe and Teresa Kay Syndergaard. Mr. Lowe attended schools in Green River.
He married Nicole Lynn Gresham in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 13, 2002.
Mr. Lowe was employed by Redi Service as a truck driver.
His interests included fishing, camping, hiking and being an avid reader. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working on vehicles with is daughter, and playing video games with his boys. He loved music and could play any instrument.
Survivors include his mother Teresa Lowe of Green River; wife Nicole Gresham-Lowe of Green River; sons Konner Gresham of Fort Drum, New York, and Kaden Lowe of Green River; daughters Shayanna Ray of Salt Lake City, Utah, Kamryn Lowe of Green River, and Esmayh Hershberger Lowe of Rock Springs; sister Kalyn McMicheal of Green River; nieces Cheyenne McMicheal and Takota Latkowski; and several aunts, uncles, cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Jeffrey Lowe; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Following cremation, a celebration of life and potluck will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the County Park in Jamestown. Flowers, cards and condolences can be sent in his name to the Kalyn address: 560 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY 82935; 307-875-2373; kmcmicheal6@gmail.com; or www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
