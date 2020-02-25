ROCK SPRINGS —
David “Ted” Jensen, 75, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. He had been a resident of Green River for 21 years and a former resident of Lusk.
Ted was born on Jan. 27, 1945, in Havre, Montana, the son of Kenneth and Bert Bauer Jensen. He was a 1963 graduate of Kenmare High School in North Dakota, before achieving a master’s degree and then obtaining a commercial pilots license and an instrument rating certification.
Ted married his high school sweetheart Cheryl Lou Schroepfer on Sept. 11, 1965, in Hazen, North Dakota. They were married 54 years.
Ted was a pilot for the Department of Wildlife Services since 1996.
His interest included spending time with his beloved family, hunting, and flying.
Survivors include hid wife Cheryl Jensen of Green River; sons Shane Jensen of Carson City, Nevada, Scott Jensen of Worland and Levi Jensen of Laramie; daughter Cala Jensen Herder of Cheyenne; three brothers Mark Jensen and Kirt Jensen, both of Kenmare, North Dakota, and Jimmy Hardesty of Kentucky; 10grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Alvin and Evelyn Schroepfer; and sister Terri Jensen.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at noon Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 2350, 88 N. Second E. St., Green River. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.