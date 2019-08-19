Obituary
David Wayne Christiansen
GREEN RIVER — David Wayne Christiansen, 66, passed away on Saturday, Aug, 17, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. He courageously fought a battle with cancer for the past two years. David had been a resident of Green River for the past 45 years and a former resident of Carlsbad, New Mexico. He was employed by PacifiCorp at Jim Bridger Power Plant. His goal was to retire at 40 years. He missed it by 36 days.
David was born on April 8, 1953, in Pasadena, Texas, the son of Dale and Marjorie Christiansen. He attended schools in Carlsbad, while living with Howard and Carol Lou Hemler.
On March 1, 1973, he was united in marriage with Katie Mize. They had four daughters, Jennifer, Sirena, Tiffany and Sonia. He was very proud of his family and prided himself on spoiling his wife. One of his greatest joys was watching his grandkids at all of their events and teasing them every chance he got. He always had a camera in hand and loved taking pictures. He loved to travel with his family and dogs Izzie and Sadie. Target shooting with his girls was another favorite of his. He had a passion for hunting and often did this with his favorite hunting buddy daughter Sirena, grandson Kolby and sons-in-law Darrel and Steve. He would often reload their shells for them.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years Katie Christiansen of Green River; mother Marjorie Christiansen of Rock Springs; three daughters Sirena (Darrel) Nussbaum of Rock Springs, Tiffany (Steve) Gies of North Platte, Nebraska, and Sonia (John) Carson of Green River; son-in-law Daron Raines of Floresville, Texas; 12 grandchildren Jasmine, Lindsey and Austin Mitchell of Floresville, Texas, David Nussbaum of Rock Springs, Kolby (Cortney), Kristopher and Kolton Collins and Aaron and Jared Gies of North Platte, Kaylee, Shelby and John Carson of Green River; great-grandsons twins Anthony and Mayson Alfaro of Floresville, Texas; brothers Darrell (Bonnie) and Harley (Tammy) Christiansen of Rock Springs; sisters Shirley Guthrie and Aileen (Bert) Harris of Casper and Marilyn (Wes) Stevens of Bar Nun; brothers-in-law Curtis Mize of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Teddy Mize of Carlsbad; sisters-in-law Kathy Mize of Dallas, Texas, and Carol Mize of Pueblo, Colorado; and several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Raines on July 15, 2018; father Dale Christiansen; father- and mother-in-law Hugh and Vivian Mize; brothers-in-law Terry and Franklin Mize; sisters-in-law Adria and Jeannette Mize; son-in-law Jeff Mitchell; and infant sister Rene Christiansen.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Union Congressional Church, 350 Mansface St., Green River. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church. The family of David Wayne Christiansen respectfully request donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
