1926-2020 Jenny Davis, 94, of Green River, Wyoming died June 26. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at ICC Church, 900 Hitching Post, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

