CHEYENNE — Dean W. Stewart Jr., of Cheyenne passed away April 8, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
He was born August 20, 1967 in Cheyenne to Dean and Phyllis Stewart. He married Christy Waddell on January 29, 2004 in Cheyenne. He was a hard worker who owned and operated Stewart Drywall for the past 15 years, having been in the business for 35 years. He was a loving husband who loved and provided for all of his family.
He loved Jesus, NASCAR and Alabama football. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who crossed his path. He was always there to lend a helping hand, was always cracking jokes and had a smart comeback for any occasion. He loved his many close friends who were always there for him and gave him encouragement until his last day.
He loved his grandkids with all of his heart and spent his free time with them riding four-wheelers, taking them on vacations and any event that involved racing, sports and monster trucks or speed. They loved being with their grandpa.
He is survived by his wife, Christy; children, Crystal Stewart, Kerry (Charlie) Nation, Joseph Stewart, Cara Wickline, Joshua Walter and Justin Walter all of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Eden, Emry, McKayla, Jayden, Auston, Landon, Abbie, Skyler, Jayce, Jeffrey, Jayla and Jett; father, Dean Stewart, Sr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; siblings, Sherry (Rick) Fierro of Cheyenne, Doug (Krista) Smith of Cheyenne, Wendy (Byron) Kannegieter of Rock Springs and Billy (Kristina) Stewart of Rock Springs; mothers-in-law, Patsy Stevens of Cheyenne and Patty Waddell of Cheyenne; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Waddell and Rie Waddell of Cheyenne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Phyllis and Tom Smith; stepmother, Lyndia Stewart and father-in-law, Larry Waddell.
He fought a courageous battle until the end, and peacefully surrendered. “I have fought the good fight, finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy: 4-7.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be announced later this summer. Services are entrusted to Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming.
